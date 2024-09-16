AASP National Announces Dissolution

Moves comes after 25 years of operation. Assets will be distributed to state affiliates.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP) Board of Directors announced its decision to wind down the operations of the national association at the end of 2024. The formation of AASP National was announced a quarter century ago in April 2000 after a year of operating as a loosely-organized coalition of state repair associations.

At its May 2024 meeting, the Board enlisted the expertise of a professional association management facilitator in hopes of identifying potential opportunities for future initiatives and strategic focus. However, in light of