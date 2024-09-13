BASF Coatings Launches First ChemCycling Products for Refinish

BASF Coatings officially introduced new product lines at Automechanika in Frankfurt this week, including BASF’s next generation of clearcoats that employs the company’s ChemCycling technology. The product lines, manufactured using recycled feedstock, are marketed under BASF’s premium brands Glasurit and R-M and will boost body shop efficiency and productivity. The products not only contribute to the circular economy but also reduce CO2 emissions.

“At BASF Coatings, we’re always pushing what’s possible, empowering body shops to lead the change with sustainable technologies that are unique to the market. With our exclusive ChemCycling, our vision is to support a circular economy by