Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in August

Wholesale used-vehicle prices, on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis, were higher in August compared to July. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 203.9, a decline of 3.9% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index mitigated the impact on the month, resulting in values that rose 1.2% month over month. The non-adjusted price in August increased by 2.2% compared to July, moving the unadjusted average price down 4.6% year over year.

“The trend of higher wholesale values at Manheim continued into August from July, as we saw prices appreciate every week except the

