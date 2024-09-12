CollisionWeek

Sentry Insurance to Acquire The General from American Family

$1.7 billion acquisition expands Sentry’s reach in non-standard auto insurance.

Sentry Insurance announced it will acquire The General from American Family Insurance for approximately $1.1 billion in cash consideration. Including the value of assumed liabilities and required capital, the total transaction value will be $1.7 billion. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

This acquisition by Sentry Insurance brings together two of the strongest brands in the non-standard auto industry.

Sentry, a mutual insurance company known for its expertise in business insurance, also provides comprehensive coverage for non-standard auto (NSA), motorcycle, and off-road vehicles through

