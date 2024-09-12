PPG Wins Innovation Award for PPG LINQ at Automechanika Frankfurt

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem has received the Innovation Award at Automechanika Frankfurt 2024, the world’s leading trade fair the automotive aftermarket. The Innovation Award recognizes outstanding technological developments with significant market relevance in the automotive supplier industry, automotive workshop and services sector, or original equipment manufacturers.

“The PPG LINQ digital ecosystem is really a complete digital solution in a market where optimizing the use of materials and efficiency it’s so important,” said Jason Moseley, chief executive officer, IBIS Worldwide and presenting juror at the Automechanika Innovation Awards ceremony. “That is why we have chosen this new system as the winner.”

Components of the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem include PPG LINQ COLOR software, the PPG MAGICBOX body shop assistant, PPG VISUALIZID software, the PPG DIGIMATCH spectrophotometer and the PPG MOONWALK system, the company’s award-winning, automated paint mixing system launched in 2019. Benefits of the system include:

Automated routine tasks and optimized resource use, which significantly reduces operational costs for body shops.

Scalable solutions that can be tailored to various business sizes, making it an indispensable tool for automotive professionals.

Precise application and monitoring systems, which ensures consistent, high-quality results, reducing the risk of errors and rework.

Reduced material waste, energy consumption and process times, which contributes to meeting sustainability goals.

“We are honoured to receive this esteemed award,” said Jerome Zamblera, PPG vice president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Automotive Refinish. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the refinish industry. In addition, the deployment of digital tools allows us to create a better working environment and attract the younger generation to the industry.”