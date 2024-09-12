CollisionRight Reaches 100 Collision Repair Facility Milestone with Michigan MSO Acquisition

CollisionRight has reached its 100th-location milestone through the three-shop acquisition of Tripp’s Collision in Michigan. As with each of CollisionRight’s 41 acquisitions to date, Tripp’s will continue to do business under its market-leading local brand while benefiting from the support and efficiency of a unified, large-scale organization. All of CollisionRight’s locations are corporate-owned and run under a common operating system of management, technology, back-office support, and partnerships with insurance carriers and vendors.

The milestone was reached within four years of the company’s founding, culminating in the rapid implementation of its initial market-entry campaign and setting the stage for an equally