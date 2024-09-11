State Farm Reports 74% Drop in Catalytic Converter Thefts

State Farm auto claims data shows a 74% drop in catalytic converter theft claims for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This is good news in a story that first gained traction when State Farm claims data indicated a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last several years.

The most recent data (January 1 to June 30, 2024) shows a second consecutive year of decline in thefts. There were over 3,800 claims the first half of this year, down from the same time last year when State Farm received over 14,800 catalytic