Mitchell Donates $1.5 Million in Software to Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering program today announced that Mitchell has made an in-kind software donation of more than $1.5 million across its seven participating U.S. partner colleges. The donation will empower students to excel in their future collision repair careers by providing them with access to the latest industry technology.

“Mitchell is a valuable supporter of the Collision Engineering program, and we are extremely grateful for its latest software donation,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility. “It is essential that we