Collision Repair Industry Production Up in July Compared to 2023

Production in July was up year-over-year but down month-over-month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary July collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to July 2023 but down from June. Production in both June and July were down from the record levels in May.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in July was up 3.2% and production employment was up 4.2% compared to July 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month