SEMA Launches Voter Mobilization Campaign

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) launched Drive The Vote, a campaign to mobilize voters among its 7,000 member companies and the millions of American automotive enthusiasts, with resources to enable their participation in the 2024 general election.

“Voting is an essential activity for our nation and for ensuring the automotive aftermarket industry has a say in the business undertaken by our lawmakers at the state and federal levels,” said SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola. “SEMA’s Drive The Vote campaign equips our members and those around them with the information they need to vote in their community for