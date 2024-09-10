CollisionWeek

Mitchell Partners with UpdatePromise on Enhanced Solution for Vehicle Owner Communication and Engagement

Solution integrates repair status updates into Mitchell Connect and allows collision repair facilities to conduct post-repair customer satisfaction surveys.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today introduced its latest software solution: Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise. Using the solution, collision repair facilities can email or text policyholders automated vehicle repair status updates from within the Mitchell platform. They can also distribute post-repair satisfaction surveys based on customer communication preferences, receive instant alerts when the feedback is negative and generate configurable reports.

“Today’s policyholders expect more than just a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales

