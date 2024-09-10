CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center in Kent to Network

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center in Kent to Network

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced Kent-based RS Dawe has joined its network and significantly the appointment takes the number of fully branded bodyshops either within or around the M25 corridor to 15.

Fix Auto UK’s Supplier Relations and Business Development Manager Martin Willis (R) welcomes Fix Auto Ebbsfleet owner Danny Ruberto and his wife, Jo, to the network.

Operating as Fix Auto Ebbsfleet, the business is owned by Danny Ruberto. This latest signing is the culmination of plans sowed two years prior for that is when he relocated to the 10,000 sq ft open plan body shop, a move that effectively

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey