UK’s Steer Automotive Acquires Seven Rye Street Group Collision Repair Centers

Steer Automotive Group, the UK-based collision repair facility consolidator, announced the acquisition of Rye Street Group that manages a network of seven collision repair centers holding 23 manufacturer approvals and 24 insurer approvals.

Both Rye Street Group Managing Directors, Bill Duffy and Lee McNaughton will be exiting the business as part of this transition. Nick Ferris and the senior management team will remain with Rye Street, ensuring continuity and stability during this period.

Steer Automotive Group Chief Executive, Richard Steer, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Rye Street Group into the Steer family. This acquisition is a strategic step