U.S. Consumers Less Likely to Purchase an EV Than Last Year

An increase in interest for hybrid vehicles, however, shows a new pathway to EV adoption.

The fifth iteration of the EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI), a global survey of almost 20,000 consumers from 28 countries, found that despite record U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) in 2023, only 34% of U.S. consumers intend to purchase an EV as their next car in 2024. This marks a 14 point decrease since the 2023 MCI findings, proving that EV education is not where it needs to be and barriers to mass EV adoption still exist.

EV purchase intent in the U.S.