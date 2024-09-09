ProColor Collision Franchisee Adds Third Location in Southern California

ProColor Collision franchise owner Eddy Samawi has opened a third ProColor Collision facility to serve residents and businesses in the greater Inland Empire area.

ProColor Collision Lake Elsinore, located at 18357 Pasadena St. in Lake Elsinore, Calif. joins Samawi’s ProColor Collision locations in Rialto and Fontana as another state-of-the-art repair facility.

“I am pleased to open a third shop and continue expanding in the greater Inland Empire area,” said Samawi. “Since we opened ProColor Collision Rialto in June 2022, we have believed in the strength of the ProColor Collision brand. Thanks to the support of the ProColor Collision team, the