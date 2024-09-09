CollisionWeek

Mitchell Partners with PAVE for AI-Enabled Vehicle Inspections

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that it is teaming up with PAVE to automate vehicle inspections and conditioning. Using Mitchell’s cloud-based appraisal solution, comprehensive data and open platform with PAVE’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and guided image capture application, U.S. and Canadian organizations will be able to generate graded condition reports from uploaded photos. These reports will identify the vehicle damage and include estimated costs for parts, labor, repair or replace operations, and regional taxes.

“PAVE has developed an advanced, AI-powered solution for virtual vehicle inspections,” said Steve Southin, co-CEO and founder of PAVE. “By joining forces with Mitchell,

