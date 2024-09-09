Classic Collision Acquires Seven Locations in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Absolute Collision Center, a regional MSO based in North Carolina.

Absolute Collision Center has 50 years of experience and serves the cities of Charlotte, Hampstead, Forest City, Leland, Shelby and Wilmington.

“We have been committed to service that is true, honest, and done with integrity. We believe in doing the job right the first time and being fully transparent throughout the repair process. We have total confidence that Classic Collision instills that same honesty and integrity,” stated Thomas Goforth, the former owner of Absolute Collision Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Absolute