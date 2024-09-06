CollisionWeek

Military Veteran New Maaco Owner in San Antonio

Maaco announced that Jubrail Abassi, who operated the Maaco location at 126 Clarence Street in San Antonio, Texas, has passed on his legacy to new shop owner, Matthew Moreno, who has signed on for a 15-year term.

Maaco logoBefore joining the Maaco franchise family, Moreno served eight years the U.S. Military as a Calvary Scout where he trained and lead a small group of soldiers. After serving, Moreno spent nine years working for USAA where he handled single-vehicle accidents. He worked his way up to managing injury files with attorney representation.

Moreno’s professional background has given him ample experience in liaising

