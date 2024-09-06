Copart Reports Fiscal 2024 Full Year Revenue Up 9.5% to $4.2 Billion

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported financial results for the quarter ended July 31, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $1.1 billion, $454 million, and $323 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $71.4 million, or 7.2%; a decrease in gross profit of $(4.0) million, or (0.9)%; and a decrease in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $(25.2) million, or (7.3)%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was $0.33 compared to $0.36 last year, a decrease of (8.3)%.

