CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Semiconductor Shortage May Impact Auto Industry Later this Year

Semiconductor Shortage May Impact Auto Industry Later this Year

By Leave a Comment

S&P Global Mobility warns automotive chip supply could be low by the end of the year.

Key companies in the automotive and semiconductor industries have expressed concerns about a potential semiconductor shortage in the second half of 2025 or 2026, but automotive chip supplies will be low by the end of 2024. According to S&P Global Mobility, a shortage is likely, but only in mature node semiconductors, also known as legacy chips, of 40 nanometers and above.

S&P Global Mobility’s electric/electronics and semiconductor team has warned of the persistent structural deficit in chip fabrication capacity for mature nodes. In 2023,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey