Semiconductor Shortage May Impact Auto Industry Later this Year

S&P Global Mobility warns automotive chip supply could be low by the end of the year.

Key companies in the automotive and semiconductor industries have expressed concerns about a potential semiconductor shortage in the second half of 2025 or 2026, but automotive chip supplies will be low by the end of 2024. According to S&P Global Mobility, a shortage is likely, but only in mature node semiconductors, also known as legacy chips, of 40 nanometers and above.

S&P Global Mobility’s electric/electronics and semiconductor team has warned of the persistent structural deficit in chip fabrication capacity for mature nodes. In 2023,