Fix Network Expands Auto Glass Apprenticeship Program to Seven States

The Fix Network announced it expanded its auto glass apprenticeship program to three new states: Arizona, New Mexico and Alaska. With this expansion, the program is approved for operation in seven states, including Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Colorado, aligning with the company’s Speedy Glass locations.

Fix Network’s glass apprenticeship program elevates the quality of automotive technicians trained in the glass industry by providing an effective and efficient path to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services. The program offers apprentices a minimum of 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive, on-the-job training under the supervision of journeyperson-level auto glass technicians.

