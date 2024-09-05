CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Network Expands Auto Glass Apprenticeship Program to Seven States

Fix Network Expands Auto Glass Apprenticeship Program to Seven States

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network announced it expanded its auto glass apprenticeship program to three new states: Arizona, New Mexico and Alaska. With this expansion, the program is approved for operation in seven states, including Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Colorado, aligning with the company’s Speedy Glass locations.

Fix Network’s glass apprenticeship program elevates the quality of automotive technicians trained in the glass industry by providing an effective and efficient path to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services. The program offers apprentices a minimum of 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive, on-the-job training under the supervision of journeyperson-level auto glass technicians.

In

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey