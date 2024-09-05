CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Caliber CEO Simmons Named Master of Ceremonies for November 4 MSO Symposium

Caliber CEO Simmons Named Master of Ceremonies for November 4 MSO Symposium

By Leave a Comment

David Simmons, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Caliber Holdings LLC, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the 2024 MSO Symposium, taking place Monday, November 4 in Las Vegas, Nev.

David Simmons will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at the 2024 MSO Symposium.

Simmons has a diverse background leading large, multinational organizations in a number of industries and brings his wealth of experience to the 2024 event. This year’s MSO Symposium encompasses a very informative agenda and extensive networking opportunities.

“It is my privilege to MC this year’s event and continue the legacy of bringing the leadership of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey