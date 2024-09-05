BMW and Toyota Partner on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Development

The BMW Group and the Toyota Motor Corporation are pooling their innovative strength and their technological capabilities to bring a new generation of fuel cell powertrain technology to the roads. Both companies share the aspiration of advancing the hydrogen economy and have extended their collaboration to push this locally zero-emission technology to the next level.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.