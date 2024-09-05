CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / BMW and Toyota Partner on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Development

BMW and Toyota Partner on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Development

By Leave a Comment

The BMW Group and the Toyota Motor Corporation are pooling their innovative strength and their technological capabilities to bring a new generation of fuel cell powertrain technology to the roads. Both companies share the aspiration of advancing the hydrogen economy and have extended their collaboration to push this locally zero-emission technology to the next level.

BMW Group and Toyota Motor Corporation take collaboration to the next level to offer Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) options for passenger cars. Koji Sato (r), President and Member of the Board of Management (Representative Director) Toyota Motor Corporation; Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey