CCC Launches Collision Repair Facility Payroll Management Solution

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced today the launch of CCC Payroll, a new solution designed to streamline payroll management for collision repair facilities. Integrated into the CCC ONE platform, CCC Payroll enables shops to track production and labor, and streamline payroll within a single system, simplifying the payroll process from start to finish and increasing transparency around pay for employees. Payroll transactions will be managed by Check, a third-party specializing in embedded payroll services.

Designed specifically for repair shops, CCC Payroll supports the unique compensation structures of the collision repair industry, such as piece-rate and flat-rate pay. The solution streamlines payroll processing and related activities throughout each pay period. Labor and production data from CCC ONE combine with Repair Order (RO) tracking to generate precise, transparent pay calculations for staff as well as real-time pay tracking via mobile application. This allows technicians to see how their work on each job directly impacts their paycheck, offering greater clarity. This transparency can help build trust and retain employees, a critical issue for an industry facing ongoing labor shortages. Key features tailored to the collision industry include digital pay corrections, compliance maintenance, and general ledger management.

“Payroll management in the collision repair industry is complex, with unique challenges that generic solutions often fail to address,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “CCC Payroll is purpose-built for collision repair to simplify this process while enhancing transparency and trust within the shop.”

Key features of CCC Payroll include:

Integration with CCC ONE: Provides a unified system for managing labor, production and payroll, reducing potential errors and the need to export data.

Real-Time Pay Data: Allows technicians to view RO-level pay and hour data in the CCC ONE Mobile App in real-time, increasing understanding of paycheck details.

Data-Driven Insights: Supports management of the general ledger and compliance, while also providing alerts to potential payroll processing errors.

Payroll Processing: Helps process payroll accurately and on time, cut checks and manage cash flow.

“Labor shortages continue to challenge the collision repair industry, making employee retention more critical than ever,” added Fincher. “CCC Payroll addresses these challenges by giving employees clear and immediate access to their earnings information, which helps build trust and satisfaction, ultimately supporting a more stable workforce.”