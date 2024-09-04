Auto Care Association Reports Over 100,000 Letters Sent to Congress Urging Passage of REPAIR Act

The Auto Care Association announced that advocates and concerned citizens have now sent over 114,000 letters to Congress, demanding the protection of their right to choose where and how they repair their vehicles.

“As we reach this incredible milestone, it’s clear that the issue of Right to Repair resonates deeply with Americans across the country,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “This is not just about fixing cars; it’s about protecting consumer rights, preserving competition, and ensuring that the auto care industry remains a vibrant, competitive marketplace.”

A 2024 survey conducted by the Auto Care Association found