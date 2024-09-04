CollisionWeek

AAA Survey Finds Driving Habits Stabilizing Since Pandemic

Foundation warns of safety issues for older cars that make up larger portion of miles driven.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released its 2023 American Driving Survey, providing insights into U.S. daily driving trends after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey reveals that overall driving patterns have rebounded from the depths of the pandemic.

The percentage of Americans who drove at least occasionally remained steady at 95.3% compared to 2022. Driving trips averaged slightly less than 2.5 per day, with a duration of just over an hour and nearly 30 miles. These figures continue the

