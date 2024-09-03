ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in California

ProColor Collision Adams is the latest collision repair center to join ProColor Collision’s growing family in the U.S.

This is the first of three locations to be opened by owners Christian Isaac and Dean Factor, and business partner Edgar Isaac. ProColor Collision Adams, formerly Lee’s Collision Center, is located at 5636 W. Adams Blvd. in Adams, Calif.

“Auto body repair is my passion,” said Isaac. “Starting in our early teens, my brother Edgar and I spent our summers working in our uncles’ auto body shop and knew that was our career path. In 2021, we bought this location and have