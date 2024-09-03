Classic Collision Acquires 3-Location Collision Repair MSO in Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of Apple Valley Collision, Bighley Auto Body and Fridley Auto Body in Minnesota.

All three locations have been family-owned and operated for over 60 years. In 1957, the first location was purchased in downtown North St. Paul with the vision of expanding into a multi- center operation. With the addition of two more locations and being a three-generation company, this group strived for the best repairs and service available to their customers.

“We have strived daily to hold the highest standards in auto body repair. Our customer experience has been our #1 goal. We