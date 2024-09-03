CAPA Video Highlights Certification Program

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has released a new video providing an overview of CAPA’s certification program. The video, The CAPA Difference, embedded below shows the work that goes into its certification process, as well as the positive impact this work has on the collision repair industry and ultimately consumers.

The video, presented by CAPA’s Executive Director Terry Fortner, shows CAPA’s certification process in action – from part production at CAPA-approved Participant facilities, to in-depth material testing, as well as CAPA’s Vehicle Test Fit (VTF) lab, where ASE Certified technicians perform a key step of the certification process,