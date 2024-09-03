Axalta Introduces Next-Generation Spectrophotometer for Refinish Customers

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today announced the launch of Axalta Irus Scan, its latest spectrophotometer for refinish customers. This new technology scientifically measures paint color on a vehicle to provide accurate color matches in waterborne and solventborne basecoat technologies. Axalta Irus Scan now joins the simple, three-step Axalta Irus digital color management process as the first step of: Scan – Match – Mix.

Axalta Irus Scan leverages a patented inverse angle to detect hue shifting effect pigments which results in a more precise reading for popular achromatic effect colors. Additionally, it is the first spectrophotometer with built-in gloss measurement capabilities to ensure accurate surface preparation and clearcoat product usage. The high definition, RGB camera measures colored sparkle and pairs with Axalta’s color formula retrieval system which leverages a proprietary algorithm to provide the single, best color match for the vehicle under repair from the newly refreshed database of over two million color formulas. This eliminates time in the color match process allowing for more vehicles to be processed faster and more efficiently.

“We are very proud of Axalta Irus Scan and are excited to introduce it to the market,” said Troy Weaver, President of Global Refinish at Axalta. “This new technology was designed with the refinisher in mind as it leverages a next-generation RGB camera and a proprietary retrieval system to provide an accurate color formula for the vehicle being repaired. Axalta Irus Scan improves the Axalta Irus digital color management process as it delivers productivity, accuracy, and sustainability benefits to our body shop customers.”

Axalta Irus Scan has a user-friendly interface with a live view display of the RGB camera and does not require a skilled refinish technician to operate thus optimizing labor and improving paint booth productivity. Axalta Irus Scan provides accurate color, sparkle, and effect readings which reduces the need to do sprayouts to check color and decreases rework from color match errors, resulting in product waste reduction as well as sustainability improvements. These attributes all contribute to making Axalta Irus Scan an industry-leading innovation in spectrophotometers for the refinish market.