Three New Members Elected to CAPA Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced the election of three members to its Technical Committee. CAPA’s Technical Committee develops, maintains, reviews, and refines the CAPA Quality Standards, as well as CAPA’s American National Standards.

CAPA logoJoining the Committee are:

  • Alan Bush, ALDB and Associates Consulting, LLC;
  • Raymond Pearson, LKQ/Keystone; and
  • Jeremy Scott, AFICS – American Family Insurance Claims Service.

CAPA’s Technical Committee is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including collision repairers, distributors, insurers, manufacturers, and quality experts.

