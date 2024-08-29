CollisionWeek

SCRS Announces OEM Summit Session Featuring Rivian at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it will welcome Rivian Research, Engineering, Service and Collision teams to the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit stage to present on the process an automaker undertakes to research, develop, validate and publish new repair procedures.

SCRS OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit logoOEM Summit Session I: Value of OEM repair information will be the first of three OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit sessions starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7.

Taking place in the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of the 2024 SEMA Show, the OEM Summit sessions offer attendees the opportunity to learn how vehicles, materials,

