NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

The Fix Network announced the opening of a new NOVUS Glass shop in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada under the leadership of owner Murray Klassen.

Klassen brings a wealth of experience and a strong set of values to his role as shop owner. Reflecting on the source of these values, he expressed his privilege of having worked with many individuals who demonstrated how to treat customers with respect and care.

“A lot of the interactions I have seen over the years from my mentors have shown the value in treating people as more than just business transactions,’ said Klassen.

Zakari Krieger,