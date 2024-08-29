New York Collision Repair Shop Owner Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Commit Tax Fraud

Defendant did not pay nearly $1 million in taxes.

A New York man was sentenced August 26 to 20 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States by concealing income from the IRS.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Aniello Strocchia, of Maspeth, owned and operated an auto repair shop. From 2013 to 2017, Strocchia cashed, with the help of others, more than $1.3 million in checks made out to the shop at commercial check-cashing businesses, instead of depositing those funds into the shop’s bank account.

Strocchia then hid the check-cashing activity from his return