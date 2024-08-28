Registration for November 4 MSO Symposium Now Open

Registration for the 13th annual MSO Symposium is now open. Advisory board members and administrators recommend taking advantage of this opportunity to gather with industry leadership and obtain updates on the collision repair marketplace.

The symposium, designed for small, medium, and large multi-shop operators, growing independent collision repair facility owners, and their business partners, will take place in Las Vegas, Monday, November 4th, prior to the start of SEMA/AAPEX. The one-day conference begins at 9 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast and the first of many networking breaks.

“The comradery in our industry is appreciated and it leads to