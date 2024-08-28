CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Registration for November 4 MSO Symposium Now Open

Registration for November 4 MSO Symposium Now Open

By Leave a Comment

Registration for the 13th annual MSO Symposium is now open. Advisory board members and administrators recommend taking advantage of this opportunity to gather with industry leadership and obtain updates on the collision repair marketplace.

MSO Symposium logoThe symposium, designed for small, medium, and large multi-shop operators, growing independent collision repair facility owners, and their business partners, will take place in Las Vegas, Monday, November 4th, prior to the start of SEMA/AAPEX. The one-day conference begins at 9 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast and the first of many networking breaks.

“The comradery in our industry is appreciated and it leads to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey