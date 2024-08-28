Quality Collision Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Texas

The MSO now operates 67 repair facilities in 10 states.

Quality Collision Group announced the acquisition of a new repair facility in Plano, Texas. With the acquisition of Hance’s Uptown Collision Center, serving Plano, Richardson, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding areas since 1955, Quality Collision Group now operates 67 repair centers in 10 states. Hance’s provides luxury vehicle auto body repair, specializing in brands like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes.

Owner Rob Mays purchased the collision repair center with his family in 1995, 40 years after it opened its doors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hance’s to Quality Collision Group,” said