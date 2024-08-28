CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Quality Collision Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Texas

Quality Collision Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Texas

By Leave a Comment

The MSO now operates 67 repair facilities in 10 states.

Quality Collision Group announced the acquisition of a new repair facility in Plano, Texas.  With the acquisition of Hance’s Uptown Collision Center, serving Plano, Richardson, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding areas since 1955, Quality Collision Group now operates 67 repair centers in 10 states. Hance’s provides luxury vehicle auto body repair, specializing in brands like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes.

Quality Collision Group logoOwner Rob Mays purchased the collision repair center with his family in 1995, 40 years after it opened its doors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hance’s to Quality Collision Group,” said

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey