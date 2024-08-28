PPG and Flashback Forward Introduce Collision Repair Quality Control App

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced a partnership with software firm Flashback Forward, Inc. to offer FinalQC, a mobile quality control application designed to enhance efficiency for the collision repair industry.

“This collaboration aims to transform the way collision shops operate, enhancing quality, efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, Automotive Refinish. “FinalQC standardizes quality verification, empowering collision shops to deliver consistent, high-quality repairs while minimizing errors and rework.”

Benefits to body shops from the system include:

Full value capture: FinalQC helps collision and original equipment (OE)-certified collision shops capture the full value of their repairs by identifying repair quality issues in real time.

Improved customer satisfaction: By ensuring accurate repairs and consistent quality, FinalQC enhances customer experiences.

Enhanced productivity: FinalQC’s intuitive mobile interface simplifies product verification and quality control. With real-time insights, shops can identify and address issues promptly, reducing cycle times and improving overall efficiency.

Customization: The application allows collision repair shops to incorporate customizable standard operating procedure checklists.

“FinalQC is the result of our dedication to building cutting-edge technologies tailored to the collision repair industry,” said David Caulfield, CEO and Founder of Flashback Forward, Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with PPG in bringing this revolutionary mobile application to market, empowering repair professionals to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency and quality.”

PPG customers in the U.S. should contact their PPG sales representative for more information about FinalQC.