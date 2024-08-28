CollisionWeek

Ed Morse Automotive Group Acquires Seven Dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Arizona

The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced today it has acquired seven dealerships from Lawley Automotive Group in Sierra Vista, Arizona.  The Dave Cantin Group brokered the transaction.

The new dealerships will be:

  • Ed Morse Ford formerly Lawley’s Team Ford at 100 N. Highway 90, Sierra Vista
  • Ed Morse Kia formerly Lawley Kia at 100 N Highway 90, Sierra Vista
  • Ed Morse Nissan formerly Lawley Nissan at 2960 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista
  • Ed Morse Chevrolet GMC formerly Lawley Chevrolet GMC at 2900 E. Fry Blvd SE, Sierra Vista
  • Ed Morse Hyundai formerly Lawley Hyundai at 2800 E. Fry Blvd, Sierra
