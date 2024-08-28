ATI Achieves CASE Accreditation for Training Program from ASE

ATI, a wholly owned company of Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) that provides coaching, training, and consulting organization for independent automotive repair and collision shop owners, announced its accreditation by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for its comprehensive training program. This accreditation elevates the skill levels of auto repair shop owners and underscores ATI’s commitment to excellence in automotive service education.

ASE has validated that ATI’s live-instructor and self-study online training meets ASE’s rigorous Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) standards. Among one of the first automotive coach industry training institutions to receive this esteemed accreditation, ATI joins an