Saint-Gobain Holds Groundbreaking on New Administration Building at Norton Abrasives Manufacturing Campus in Massachusetts

Saint-Gobain held a groundbreaking ceremony August 26 to mark construction toward a new 47,000 sq. ft. administration building on its flagship abrasives manufacturing campus in Worcester, Mass. The construction marks the next chapter in Saint-Gobain’s long history in the Worcester community, where it is a major employer and its abrasives products subsidiary, Norton Abrasives, has operated for more than a century.

The event, hosted at the future site of the facility, featured remarks from Patrick Dwyer, Vice President of Abrasives North America and Abby Marschke, Executive Director of Marketing, Retail and Customer Services for Abrasives North America, who were joined