PSE Group Enters 16th State with Refinish Distributor Acquisition in West Virginia

The PSE Group announced it expanded its footprint in the automotive reﬁnish segment, with the acquisition of West Virginia-based RMS Pro Finishes, a provider of automotive reﬁnish and associated products.

“We are thrilled to welcome RMS Pro Finishes into the PSE Group family of companies. This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography.” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, W.V., RMS Pro Finishes is the leading multi-location automotive reﬁnish coatings distributor for the tri-states of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

