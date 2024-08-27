CollisionWeek

Kyle Schmitt Named Group Chief Financial Officer at PartsTrader

PartsTrader, the Chicago, Ill.-based provider of automotive parts procurement solutions, announced the appointment of Kyle Schmitt as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Kyle Schmitt was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer at PartsTrader.

In this key executive role, Schmitt will be responsible for steering PartsTrader’s financial strategy and operations, with a focus on driving growth and enhancing profitability. His proven track record in strategic planning and execution will be instrumental in guiding PartsTrader through its next phase of expansion.

Schmitt shared his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I have witnessed firsthand the incredible potential and dedication of our team. I

