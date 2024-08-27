Collision Claims and Losses Down in First Quarter Compared to 2023

Quarterly collision claim counts were down for the fourth quarter in a row compared to the previous year.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the decline in collision claims continue as claims on a quarterly basis were down for four consecutive quarters compared to the previous year. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year.

Collision coverage claims for the fourth quarter of 2023, at over 1.58 million, were down more than 106,000, or 6.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2023.