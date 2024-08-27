I-CAR Academy Early Career Technician Program Now Available to Collision Repair Facilities

Consistent entry-level curriculum across shops and schools will enable a smoother transition to the workforce, bolstering both onboarding and retention efforts.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced that its new I-CAR Academy Program is now available to collision repair facilities, after launching for schools earlier this year. The I-CAR Academy program is an entry-level collision repair curriculum, and the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program to educate and recognize new technicians and the schools and repair centers that train these new industry entrants.

The I-CAR Academy was specifically designed to kickstart a technician’s education journey when