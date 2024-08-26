Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires of Four New Repair Centers

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of four new locations as part of its ongoing expansion strategy. The new locations include Millennium Paint & Body in Horn Lake, Miss., Lindley’s Auto Body in McAlester, Okla., Golden Collision in Little Rock, Ark., and Hourglass Collision in Tulsa, Okla.

“We’re excited about the significant progress we’re making toward our 2024 growth target,” remarks Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center. “With our expansion to six shops in Oklahoma, nine in Mississippi, and twelve in Arkansas, each new location represents a value-accretive step forward for our company. This growth is a