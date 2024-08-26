CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Consumer Protection Initiative Launched in New Jersey

AASP/NJ concerned auto insurers reducing reimbursements and refusing to negotiate on repairs and required repair operations.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) has confirmed a concerning trend in insurer business and reimbursement practices from information received from its members. To address the issue and educate consumers, legislators, and automotive professionals, AASP/NJ has created the Collision Repair Consumer Protection Initiative (CRCPI).

AASP-NJ logoAccording to AASP/NJ its members are reporting a number of insurers reducing their reimbursements for the repairs required to restore vehicles to a safe condition and refusing to negotiate in good faith as set forth in

