Classic Collision Acquires Two New Locations in Colorado

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisitions of Precision Auto Works in Broomfield, Colo., and Williams Body & Paint in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Precision Auto Works has been family-owned and operated for thirty years, serving the Denver Front Range area.

“We have been passionate about providing top-notch services to our valued customers, and we are honored to be part of the Classic Collision organization now,” stated Rod Brock, former owner of Precision Auto Works.

Williams Body & Paint was a locally owned and operated full-service auto body shop in Colorado Springs.

“Over the past decade, we have honed our business to