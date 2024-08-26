Bryan Wynn Promoted to President at Dent Wizards

Dent Wizard International announced the promotion of Bryan Wynn to the role of President.

As President, Wynn will lead Dent Wizard’s Finance, Growth & Development, Operations Planning & Engineering, People, Sales Operations, Supply Chain and Technology teams. As part of Dent Wizard’s senior leadership team, Wynn will work closely with company executives to advance strategic initiatives. Wynn will continue to report to CEO Mike Black.

Wynn joined Dent Wizard in September of 2022 as chief financial officer and has been critical in driving several transformational projects. Prior to joining Dent Wizard, Wynn spent twelve years at Bain Capital, reaching the